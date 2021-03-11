Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 1,222,100 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,898 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,222,100 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Tapestry worth $50,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.18. 33,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.