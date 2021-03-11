Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 282,400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 282,400 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Crocs worth $56,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,357. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $84.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

