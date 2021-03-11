Polaris Capital Management LLC Takes $45.26 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,256,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.45. 120,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,873. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

