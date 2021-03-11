Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Arrow Electronics worth $58,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

