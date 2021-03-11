Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 4,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EVERTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

