Polis Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $43,603.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

