Polkadot Market Capitalization Hits $33.74 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $33.74 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $36.73 or 0.00066317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.28 or 0.00504212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00052538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.00504380 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,054,465,131 coins and its circulating supply is 918,624,530 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

