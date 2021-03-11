Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Up 157.6% Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 157.6% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $13.86 million and $723.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $781.92 or 0.01372100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00496216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00574309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

