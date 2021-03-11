PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 337,442 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $386.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

