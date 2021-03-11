Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,704.90

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,704.90 ($22.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,462.50 ($19.11). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,469 ($19.19), with a volume of 1,115,442 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,934.83 ($25.28).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,567 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,704.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

