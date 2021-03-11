PopularCoin (POP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $269,502.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00365989 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.95 or 0.99984359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00098547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,150,191,408 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.