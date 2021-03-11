Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $152.19 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00004957 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $152.19 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00702839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

