Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,214 shares during the period. Portland General Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.46% of Portland General Electric worth $132,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

