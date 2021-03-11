PostNL’s (TNTFF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TNTFF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

