PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 11th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,028,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POTN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,178,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,415. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

