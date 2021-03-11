PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 11th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,028,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of POTN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,178,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,415. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
PotNetwork Company Profile
