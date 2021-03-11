Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 422.6% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

