PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.
PPL stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
