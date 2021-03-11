PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

PPL stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

