Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $40.18

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $45.89. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.