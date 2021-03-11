Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 206,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 113,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $372.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

