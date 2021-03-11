Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Tina Nutter Purchases 1,550 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. 234,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

