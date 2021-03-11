Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Premier Financial worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

PFC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

