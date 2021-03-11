Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Down 79.6% in February

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the February 11th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PMOIY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

PMOIY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 12,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,461. Premier Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $370.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

