Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.27 Million

Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $230.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $231.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $935.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

