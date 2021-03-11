PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 11th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 209,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

