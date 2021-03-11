Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Primas has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.58 million and $4.46 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00349854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

