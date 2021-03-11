Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $1.51 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 327% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,420,628 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.