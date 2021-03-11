Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Primerica worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.