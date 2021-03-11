Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

PFE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 237,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

