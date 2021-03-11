Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

ABBV traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.93. 131,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

