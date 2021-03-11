Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,073. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -322.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.