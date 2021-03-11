Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.22% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

