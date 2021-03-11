PRiVCY (PRIV) Market Cap Hits $42,510.97

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $42,510.97 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

