Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.03 or 0.00023249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $79.75 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

