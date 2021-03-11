ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

PUMP stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

