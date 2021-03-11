ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57,136 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

