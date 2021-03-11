ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.15

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.15 and traded as high as $107.20. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $107.20, with a volume of 13,414 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $562,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

