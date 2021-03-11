ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.61 ($19.54).

PSM stock opened at €17.65 ($20.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

