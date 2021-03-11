ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €15.00 by Independent Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.89 ($19.87).

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.65 ($20.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,672,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.87. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

