Prosper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.41 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Prosper token can now be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00006708 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $3.41 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.13 or 0.00496802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00564900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073962 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.