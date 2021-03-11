Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of PB opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

