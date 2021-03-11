Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.45.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.