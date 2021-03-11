Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 281,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

