Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

