ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. ProtoKinetix has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

