Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPLPY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

