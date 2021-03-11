Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.