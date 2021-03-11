Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BGAOF traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Proximus has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

