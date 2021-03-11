Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGAOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BGAOY stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

