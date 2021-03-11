Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.83 ($19.24).

Prudential stock traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,516.50 ($19.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,356.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.40. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43). The company has a market capitalization of £39.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

