Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 111,381 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

